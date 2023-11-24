Bayern Munich's Harry Kane tapped in from close range midway through the first half for a 1-0 victory at FC Cologne on Friday, stretching his sensational record scoring run in the Bundesliga while lifting his team provisionally to the top of the table.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer when he joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in a €100 million ($109.07m) move this season, has now netted a league record 18 goals in the opening 12 games.

He is also the first English player to score 18 times in one season in the Bundesliga, eclipsing the previous best of 17 set by Jadon Sancho and Kevin Keegan.

The Bavarians, unbeaten in the league, are on 32 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen who travel to mid-table Werder Bremen on Saturday. Cologne, with only one win from their 12 matches, are anchored in last place.

"It was a really good game for us today. Some people look at the result and might have expected a little more. But it was a fantastic game from everyone," Kane said. "We could have scored three goals in the first half alone.

"The result was the most important thing. They [Cologne] played a few long balls in the second half, but we defended those too. It never looked dangerous, which is a good sign."

The German champions completely overran the hosts at the start and had half a dozen golden chances, including a Leroy Sané one-on-one with goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe, to score early.

Cologne almost did it for them when defender Timo Hübers sent the ball onto the post as he attempted to clear under Bayern pressure in the seventh minute.

It was only a matter of time until the visitors struck and it was Kane who put the ball in the net on the rebound after 20 minutes following an effort from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting that was palmed into the forward's path.

Bayern eased off in the second half, though they did remain in control and were rarely threatened.

Bayern winger Kingsley Coman also hit the crossbar with a header in the 79th after Sané had squandered another good chance for the visitors.