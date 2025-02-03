Harry Kane scores again for Bayern Munich in a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and stay on the heels of leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their clash next week.

The visitors stunned Bayern by taking a 35th-minute lead against the run of play. Thomas Muller lost possession and Gladbach launched a quick three-pass move before Nico Elvedi beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern, who had missed a slew of chances to Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, levelled on the stroke of halftime through teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic who scored for the second week in a row.

The hosts' comeback was complete in the 70th minute when Kane headed in from close range after a mistake by the Gladbach keeper.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive signing after joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a record €100 million, has now scored 24 goals in Bayern's 20 league games this season.

Matthijs de Ligt drilled in another header in the 86th minute to secure the three points and keep Bayern two points behind the league leaders.