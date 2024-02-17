- Tim Kleindienst (86')
- Jeremie Frimpong (45'+2')
- Amine Adli (81')
Leaders Leverkusen battle past Heidenheim 2-1 for record-equalling run
Leverkusen beat Heidenheim to go eight points clear
Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga lead grows to eight points after taking down Heidenheim 2-1.
Bayer Leverkusen scored once in either half to battle past hosts Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday and open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table while also equalling a German record of 32 matches without defeat across all competitions.
The visitors snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time with Jeremie Frimpong slotting in with a slightly deflected effort.
Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar in the 77th minute but then delivered a superb assist three minutes later for Amine Adli to stab in and make it 2-0. Heidenheim reduced the deficit in the 87th minute through Tim Kleindienst.
Xabi Alonso's team have yet to lose a match this season -- both in domestic and European competitions -- and have equalled Bayern Munich's record run of 32 unbeaten matches from 2020.
Leverkusen are top on 58 points, eight ahead of Bayern, who take on VfL Bochum on Sunday.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Harm Osmers
German Bundesliga Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|18
|4
|0
|+42
|58
|Bayern Munich
|21
|16
|2
|3
|+37
|50
|VfB Stuttgart
|22
|15
|1
|6
|+23
|46
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|11
|8
|3
|+17
|41
|RB Leipzig
|21
|11
|4
|6
|+18
|37
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|21
|8
|8
|5
|+6
|32
|Werder Bremen
|22
|8
|5
|9
|-3
|29
|SC Freiburg
|21
|8
|4
|9
|-11
|28
|TSG Hoffenheim
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-3
|27
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-7
|27
|VfL Wolfsburg
|22
|6
|6
|10
|-8
|24
|1. FC Union Berlin
|22
|7
|3
|12
|-14
|24
|FC Augsburg
|22
|5
|8
|9
|-9
|23
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|21
|5
|7
|9
|-5
|22
|VfL Bochum
|21
|4
|10
|7
|-16
|22
|FC Cologne
|22
|3
|7
|12
|-21
|16
|Mainz
|22
|2
|9
|11
|-18
|15
|SV Darmstadt 98
|22
|2
|6
|14
|-28
|12