Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga lead grows to eight points after taking down Heidenheim 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen scored once in either half to battle past hosts Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday and open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table while also equalling a German record of 32 matches without defeat across all competitions.

The visitors snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time with Jeremie Frimpong slotting in with a slightly deflected effort.

Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar in the 77th minute but then delivered a superb assist three minutes later for Amine Adli to stab in and make it 2-0. Heidenheim reduced the deficit in the 87th minute through Tim Kleindienst.

Xabi Alonso's team have yet to lose a match this season -- both in domestic and European competitions -- and have equalled Bayern Munich's record run of 32 unbeaten matches from 2020.

Leverkusen are top on 58 points, eight ahead of Bayern, who take on VfL Bochum on Sunday.