Two second-half goals were the difference as Mexico shut out Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals in Arlington, Texas.

Mexico will face either Guatemala or Jamaica on Wednesday in Las Vegas in the semifinals. The winner will in the final on July 16 in Inglewood.

Orbelin Pineda converted a penalty in the 52nd minute before substitute Erick Sanchez grabbed Mexico's second goal late on through Roberto Alvarado's assist.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro made five saves, to one for Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.

Meanwhile, Ismael Diaz scored three second-half goals to power Panama to a 4-0 win over Qatar in the other quarterfinal on Saturday.

Panama held a 1-0 lead at half time with a strike from Edgar Barcenas before Diaz notched his hat trick after the break to put an emphatic end to the affair.