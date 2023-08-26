It's two out of two for United States standout Christian Pulisic.

After making a goal-scoring debut for AC Milan last weekend, Pulisic also scored in his first match at the San Siro to set the Rossoneri on their way to a 4-1 win over Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Olivier Giroud converted two penalties to take his tally to three goals in the first two matches, while Theo Hernández also got onto the scoresheet.

"An excellent match, the weekly work made us level up," Pioli told DAZN. "The team has made an important journey in recent years and top-level reinforcements have arrived... A good group is forming in terms of attitude, availability."

It was again a case of the Chelsea connection at San Siro.

Pulisic linked with former teammate Giroud to score in his debut at Bologna and this time it was Ruben Loftus-Cheek who helped set up the opener in the 33rd minute.

Christian Pulisic has made a fast start to his AC Milan career following his summer transfer from Chelsea. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Pulisic started the move in midfield with a through-ball for Loftus-Cheek. Giroud couldn't get onto the pullback but it came to Pulisic, who made the run and slotted home.

Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek joined from Chelsea last month.

Perr Schuurs levelled for Torino just three minutes later but Giroud restored Milan's advantage before half-time from the penalty spot after Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Hernández also scored before the break with a stunning strike after a one-two with Rafael Leão.

Giroud sealed the result with another penalty in the 65th after Schuurs trod on Leão's ankle.

Moments later, Pulisic's U.S. teammate Yunus Musah was handed his Milan debut when he came on as a substitute for Loftus-Cheek.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.