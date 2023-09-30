Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor put AC Milan provisionally top of Serie A on Saturday, with their second-half goals sealing a 2-0 home victory against Lazio.

Milan are top of the table with 18 points after seven matches, three points ahead of Inter Milan who play Salernitana later on Saturday. Lazio are 14th with seven points.

Pulisic's goal was the United States star's third goal for Milan but his first in more than a month.

Milan's pressure had been building and the hosts finally made the breakthrough on the hour mark. Tijjani Reijnders slipped the ball through to Rafael Leão and he crossed for Pulisic to fire in on the half-volley with the inside of his left boot.

Christian Pulisic found the net to help send AC Milan top of Serie A with a win over Lazio. Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Pulisic was given another standing ovation by the San Siro crowd when he was substituted late on.

Fellow American Yunus Musah almost doubled Milan's lead in the 73rd but he was denied by a superb save by Ivan Provedel.

The Lazio goalkeeper had pulled off an equally impressive stop at the end of the first half to prevent Olivier Giroud from marking his 37th birthday with a goal. Reijnders backheeled the rebound onto the post.

Okafor sealed the match two minutes from time with a simple tap-in after some great work by Leão.

Lazio thought they had grabbed a consolation goal in the dying moments, as Pedro unleashed a beautiful curler into the top corner, only for it to be disallowed for an earlier offside.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.