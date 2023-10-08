- Nahitan Nández (87' Pen)
Lukaku nets two as Roma ease pressure on Mourinho with win
AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice as they strolled to a 4-1 win at bottom side Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday to take the pressure off manager Jose Mourinho.
Roma struck twice in two minutes to take an early hold on the game. Houssem Aouar scored in the 19th minute and a minute later Lukaku chested home a Rick Karsdorp cross.
Roma's Paulo Dybala went off injured in the first half, but his replacement Andrea Belotti made it 3-0 six minutes after the break before Lukaku got his second just before the hour mark.
Cagliari scored a late consolation goal from the penalty spot through Nahitan Nandez.
Roma moved up to 10th in the table on 11 points from eight games, while Cagliari remain rooted to the bottom with two.
Game Information
Unipol Domus
12:00 PM, October 8, 2023
Cagliari, Italy
- Referees:
- Simone Sozza
Italian Serie A Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|AC Milan
|8
|7
|0
|1
|+8
|21
|Internazionale
|8
|6
|1
|1
|+16
|19
|Juventus
|8
|5
|2
|1
|+8
|17
|Napoli
|7
|4
|2
|1
|+10
|14
|Fiorentina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|+5
|14
|Atalanta
|8
|4
|1
|3
|+5
|13
|Monza
|8
|3
|3
|2
|+1
|12
|Frosinone
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|12
|Lecce
|8
|3
|3
|2
|-1
|12
|AS Roma
|8
|3
|2
|3
|+7
|11
|Bologna
|8
|2
|5
|1
|+2
|11
|Sassuolo
|8
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|10
|Lazio
|8
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|10
|Torino
|8
|2
|3
|3
|-3
|9
|Genoa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|8
|Hellas Verona
|8
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|8
|Udinese
|8
|0
|5
|3
|-8
|5
|Empoli
|8
|1
|1
|6
|-15
|4
|Salernitana
|8
|0
|3
|5
|-13
|3
|Cagliari
|8
|0
|2
|6
|-13
|2
