Yann Bisseck scored his first Serie A goal in his sixth appearance. Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Goals from Yann Bisseck and Nicolo Barella gave Inter Milan a 2-0 home win over Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as they restored their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Lecce looked like keeping Inter scoreless until the break but Yann Bisseck netted his first goal for the club in the 43rd minute when he headed home a free kick whipped in by Hakan Calhanoglu.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

After sustained pressure from Lecce in the second half, the home side finally found a second goal in the 78th minute when Barella combined with Marko Arnautovic to settle the Inter nerves.

Lecce went down to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Lameck Banda was shown a red card for dissent.

Inter lead the standings on 44 points after 17 games, four points ahead of Juventus who beat Frosinone 2-1 on Saturday. Lecce remained 12th with 20 points.