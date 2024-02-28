- Uros Racic (17')
- Amir Rrahmani (29')
- Victor Osimhen (31', 41', 47')
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (51', 75')
Osimhen nets hat trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo 6-1
Victor Osimhen's hat trick helped Napoli to a 6-1 trashing of struggling Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, the champions' first win under caretaker coach Francesco Calzona.
Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play in the 17th minute through midfielder Uros Racic but Amir Rrahmani levelled and Osimhen scored twice to put the visitors 3-1 up at half-time.
The Nigerian striker completed his hat trick two minutes after the break following a Sassuolo defensive error, before winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice to complete the rout.
Napoli are ninth in the standings with 40 points from 26 games, level with Lazio and eight behind Bologna in fourth. Sassuolo are 18th with 20 points.
Game Information
MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore
12:00 PM, February 28, 2024
Reggio Emilia, Italy
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Daniele Chiffi
Italian Serie A Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Internazionale
|25
|21
|3
|1
|+51
|66
|Juventus
|26
|17
|6
|3
|+22
|57
|AC Milan
|26
|16
|5
|5
|+18
|53
|Bologna
|26
|13
|9
|4
|+16
|48
|Atalanta
|25
|14
|4
|7
|+24
|46
|AS Roma
|26
|13
|5
|8
|+16
|44
|Fiorentina
|26
|12
|5
|9
|+9
|41
|Lazio
|26
|12
|4
|10
|+4
|40
|Napoli
|26
|11
|7
|8
|+10
|40
|Torino
|26
|9
|9
|8
|0
|36
|Monza
|26
|9
|9
|8
|-3
|36
|Genoa
|26
|8
|9
|9
|-3
|33
|Empoli
|26
|6
|7
|13
|-18
|25
|Lecce
|26
|5
|9
|12
|-19
|24
|Udinese
|26
|3
|14
|9
|-15
|23
|Frosinone
|26
|6
|5
|15
|-21
|23
|Hellas Verona
|26
|4
|8
|14
|-13
|20
|Sassuolo
|26
|5
|5
|16
|-22
|20
|Cagliari
|26
|4
|8
|14
|-23
|20
|Salernitana
|26
|2
|7
|17
|-33
|13
