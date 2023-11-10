Karim Benzema scored his first Saudi Pro League hat trick to help champions Al Ittihad to a 4-2 home win over Abha in Jeddah on Friday.

Benzema, who moved to Saudi Arabia after leaving Real Madrid this past summer, opened the scoring by converting a 38th-minute penalty at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

The 35-year-old also supplied the assist for Brazilian Igor Coronado to put the home side back in front after Karl Toko Ekambi had levelled for Abha.

There was plenty more to come from the former France international as he scored twice in as many minutes midway through the second half to make the win safe for Al Ittihad. Both goals came from clinical finishes after Benzema was put one-on-one with the opposition goalkeeper following quick breakaways.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring one of his three goals for Al Ittihad in their win over Abha. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Fahad Bin Jumayah scored a late consolation goal to make the result a little more respectable for the overmatched Abha.

The game was Al Ittihad's first since the club fired Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after going five league games without a win. Friday's victory takes them up to fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings, 11 points behind leaders Al Hilal after 13 games.

With his hat trick, Benzema now has eight goals in 11 league games this season.