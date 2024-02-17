Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to leap into his trademark goal celebration. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 21st goal of the Saudi Pro League season as Al Nassr beat Al Fateh 2-1 on Saturday to close the gap to league leaders Al Hilal.

Al Fateh made things difficult at the Al Awwal Stadium for large periods in both teams' first league game after the winter break, but Otavio's goal in the 72nd minute proved enough to secure the three points.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Otavio's clever scooped pass was gathered by Sultan Al Ghannam, who picked out the Portugal striker to sweep home with a first-time finish.

Salem Al Najdi equalised in the 29th minute, and the game looked to be heading towards a draw before Otavio's timely intervention, which was again assisted by Al Ghannam.

The result leaves Al Nassr four points behind Al Hilal, who play their game in hand against Al Raed on Sunday.

Ronaldo is yet to win the Saudi Pro League since making his move to the Gulf nation in January 2023.