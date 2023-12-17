- Ella Toone (3')
- Millie Turner (32' OG)
- Taylor Hinds (68')
WSL: Liverpool earn historic win over Man United
Liverpool made history on Sunday by beating Manchester United for the first time in the Women's Super League in a 2-1 victory and moving level with United in the table on points.
United are fourth with 18 points, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.
When England international Ella Toone scored for Manchester United in the third minute, Liverpool looked to be heading for a rough afternoon.
But United's Millie Turner scored an own goal and Taylor Hinds netted for Matt Beard's Liverpool, who lost 6-0 to United less than a year ago but set themselves a goal for this season of breaking into the WSL's top four.
"We know we're a good team. We're a good group and they are all like friends and family," Beard told reporters. "We need to believe in ourselves.
"The non-negotiable is the work ethic and we did that. I know on our day we can compete and I think we've proven that a few times already this season."
Game Information
- Referees:
- Lauren Impey
English Women's Super League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Chelsea
|9
|7
|1
|1
|+18
|22
|Arsenal
|10
|7
|1
|2
|+14
|22
|Manchester City
|9
|6
|1
|2
|+16
|19
|Manchester United
|9
|5
|3
|1
|+15
|18
|Liverpool
|9
|4
|3
|2
|+3
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|4
|3
|3
|-5
|15
|Everton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|-7
|11
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|3
|4
|-6
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|2
|2
|5
|-11
|8
|Aston Villa
|9
|2
|0
|7
|-11
|6
|Bristol City
|9
|1
|2
|6
|-13
|5
|West Ham United
|9
|1
|1
|7
|-13
|4