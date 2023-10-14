Goals from PSV Eindhoven's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna clinched a 2-0 friendly victory for Mexico against Ghana on Saturday.

Held in front of a packed house at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the international exhibition had plenty of intensity in the first half.

With 18 fouls in total during the opening 45 minutes, there were no shortage of stop-and-start moments between the two nations. During one of those dead-ball situations, Ghana were forced to make an early substitution in the 28th minute after an injury to Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo led to Clermont's Alidu Seidu coming on in his place.

Following a scoreless first half, Mexico appeared more galvanized coming out after the midway break. El Tri pushed forward, eventually earning a free-kick opportunity that set the team up for their opening goal.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano's goal led Mexico to a friendly win over Ghana in Charlotte, North Carolina. Omar Vega/Getty Images

After Luis Chávez quickly sent the ball to Lozano, the winger pounced on the opportunity by cutting into the 18-yard box and sending a low shot into Ghana's net in the 57th minute.

Given additional boosts from second-half substitutions, Mexico soon doubled their lead. Substitutes Cesar Huerta and Antuna linked up during a dangerous surge forward, eventually culminating in a through-ball from Huerta that provided Antuna with an opportunity to score El Tri's second goal of the night in the 72nd minute.

Mexico had little trouble defending Ghana's attempts at a comeback to maintain the 2-0 scoreline by the final whistle.

Mexico will close out the international break with a friendly against Germany on Tuesday, while Ghana will face the United States on the same day.