Jarell Quansah finds Diogo Jota in the box and one-times a back-heel goal into the back of the net to secure Liverpool's victory.

Liverpool eliminated Leicester City from the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win at Anfield on Wednesday, scoring three times in the second half to complete their comeback.

Kasey McAteer put the visitors ahead minutes after kickoff, but second-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai got Jurgen Klopp's side back in front before Diogo Jota added a third to secure Liverpool passage to the fourth round of the competition.

A third-minute goal by Leicester's Kasey McAteer made it five times in eight games that Liverpool trailed 1-0, and the second time it fell behind in the opening minutes at Anfield.

It would be Leicester's only shot on target as Liverpool rallied with 29 goal attempts, 10 of them on target, and goals for Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

Szoboszlai's was the pick in the 70th, a rifled shot from 20 meters that glanced off the underside of the crossbar on its way to the net.

Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are level on points with Ipswich Town atop the Championship as they seek an immediate return to England's top flight