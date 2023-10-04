Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid fight back to secure a frantic 3-2 win over Feyenoord in their Champions League Group E clash on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak putting in a superb second-half performance for the hosts.

Feyenoord were arguably the better side throughout the match and took an early lead thanks to an unfortunate own goal by defender Mario Hermoso, as Oblak's rebound from a Ayase Ueda effort in the sixth minute bounced off his knee and deflected into his own goal.

The hosts hit back five minutes later with Morata's effort from inside the box, but the Dutch side were back in front in the 34th minute thanks to David Hancko's strike from a rebound.

Atletico recovered with a close-range finish from Antoine Griezmann during the first half injury time and Morata secured the win shortly after the restart by firing home.

Oblak's heroics kept frustrating Feyenoord and earned Atletico three valuable points.

Atletico top Group E with four points from two games, one ahead Feyenoord in second.