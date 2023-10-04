Craig Burley lays into the performance of PSG's Kylian Mbappe following their thumping 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Champions League.

A rampant Newcastle United put in a stellar showing to secure a superb 4-1 victory over French champions Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League home match in 20 years on Wednesday.

In a red-hot atmosphere in the north east, PSG had no answer to the relentless hosts, who raced into a 17th-minute lead through Miguel Almirón, before Dan Burn powered a header home six minutes before the break to double Newcastle's advantage.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The crowd ensured there was no let-up after the break, with Sean Longstaff drilling a third under the arm of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal five minutes into the second half to send the Newcastle fans into dreamland.

A goal out of nowhere from Lucas Hernández got the visitors back in it, before a stoppage-time fourth from defender Fabian Schär capped a stunning victory that moved Newcastle top of Group F on four points, one clear of PSG in second.

PSG suffered their heaviest group stage defeat in the Champions League since losing 3-0 against Chelsea in September 2004 and conceded four in a single group game in the competition for the first time since a 3-4 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna in March 2001.

Newcastle celebrate Sean Longstaff's goal in their Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain. Stu Forster/Getty Images

PSG travelled to Newcastle having struggled to get going domestically in Ligue 1 this term while also boasting a disappointing record of five defeats in their previous seven clashes with English teams in the Champions League.

That run always looked like extending as the French champions were second best from the off, unable to muster a single shot on target in the opening period -- the first time they had done so in the first half of a Champions League group stage match since November 2013.

With the crowd cheering every tackle in the sodden conditions, and some players following suit, Newcastle slowly grew into the game, with Almirón becoming their first goal scorer in the competition since Premier League all-time top goal scorer Alan Shearer to lift the roof off St James' Park.

Donnarumma was forced into several fine stops before he could do nothing to keep out Burn's bullet header, a goal awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Longstaff's strike, one Donnarumma should really have kept out, having got down, took Newcastle to within sight of a famous win, before Hernandez glanced Warren Zaïre-Emery's cross home to threaten a PSG comeback.

Other than a Nick Pope save to beat out an Ousmane Dembélé strike, PSG rarely troubled the Newcastle goal, with Schär's superb strike from distance the icing on the cake for the jubilant hosts.

In the group's other contest on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw in Germany, Milan's second stalemate in their opening two Champions League matches this season.