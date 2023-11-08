Already the oldest Champions League outfield player, veteran Porto defender Pepê became the oldest scorer in Champions League history when he headed home his team's second goal in a 2-0 win over 10-man Antwerp.

Pepe, who is 40 years, 254 days old, scored in stoppage time after Brazilian striker Evanilson put the hosts in front with a first-half goal.

Porto dominated the game after Antwerp midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp was sent off seven minutes into the second half.

"Today is a special day for me. It's my mother's birthday and I told her that I would do everything I could to score a goal," Pepe said.

"This feeling is incredible, because anyone who reaches this age playing at this level -- representing a big club like Porto -- knows it takes a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice, a tremendous passion for this sport. I'll try to enjoy it as much as possible."

The previous record was held by Roma's Francesco Totti, who scored in Europe's top club competition at age 38 years, 59 days in 2014.

The result sees Porto move level on nine points with leaders Barcelona, with both sides three points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk who stunned the Catalans 1-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Antwerp's fourth successive defeat means they have no chance of qualifying for the next round of the Champions League, even with two matches left to play.