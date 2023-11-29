Mikel Arteta says for Arsenal, the Champions League is harder to win than the Premier League ahead of their clash with Lens.

Arsenal blasted their way into the last 16 of the Champions League on a freezing night at the Emirates on Wednesday, crushing RC Lens 6-0 with goals from six different players and ensuring that they qualify top of Group B.

The home side, back in European football's biggest club competition for the first time in seven years, needed one point to secure themselves a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Instead, they swept Lens off the park to secure all three.

- What every teams needs to progress in UCL

"Today we were really attacking and we played to dominate the game -- and we achieved that... Today we were really effective," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters.

Arsenal have 12 points with four wins from their five games, while Lens, who sit third with five points, can no longer reach the last 16.

Bukayo Saka has seven goal contributions in five Champions League games this season. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute with a scrappy goal from Kai Havertz, their late-goal hero at Brentford on Saturday, before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead by sending two defenders the wrong way and burying his shot in the corner.

Bukayo Saka drove the knife in with a third in the 23rd minute, bundling in a weakly parried ball with his body after a shot by Gabriel Martinelli, who twisted that knife four minutes later with a curled shot that left Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba diving at thin air.

Some of Lens' disgusted travelling supporters began letting off flares, briefly holding up play.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard made it five with the last kick of the first half, volleying in a long cross from Takehiro Tomiyasu charging down the right wing.

Lens, last season's Ligue 1 runners-up, stunned Arsenal 2-1 in the reverse fixture, as striker Elye Wahi scored one goal and set up another. But the Frenchman cut a forlorn figure as the mercury dipped in north London.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice sat deep in the second half as the home side defended their huge lead, smothering the visitors' every attempt to find their way into the area.

After a quiet second half, Arsenal were awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov stuck out an arm in his own area in the 85th minute and late Arsenal substitute Jorginho slotted the ball home from the spot to complete a miserable night for the visitors.