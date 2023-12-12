The ESPN FC crew debate whether Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid or Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have the best chance of lifting the UCL trophy this season.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos scored an 89th-minute winner to secure a 3-2 victory at Union Berlin in their final Champions League Group C match on Tuesday, to make it six wins from six matches as the Germans ended their European run in last place.

"There are no buts," manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the match. "We did very well. In the second part of the season our play has improved. In the last two games we didn't manage being in front well, today and against [Real] Betis. We have to deal with that better."

The hosts had started well and Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga needed to pull off a spectacular one-handed save after just 55 seconds to deny Kevin Behrens from close range.

The Spaniards responded with a glancing header from Joselu that bounced off the crossbar in the 16th while he also fired wide in the 43rd before Luka Modric had a 45th-minute penalty saved by Frederik Ronnow.

Instead it was the hosts who scored in a dramatic finale to the first half, with Kevin Volland pouncing on a David Alaba miskick to slot home in stoppage time.

"It was a strange game," Ancelotti added. "We controlled the first half well, we dominated...but two crazy minutes made everything complicated. Fortunately in the second half we were more efficient, with more crosses, we have a forward who's good with his head, and we scored two goals."

Union needed to win to have any chance of qualifying for the Europa League, but they came under increased pressure and Ronnow came to their rescue once more in the 55th, palming a Rodrygo header from point-blank range wide but the Dane was beaten by Joselu's header at the far post six minutes later.

The Madrid forward struck again in the 73rd with another header, this time at the near post from a superb Fran Garcia run and cross, but the Germans briefly levelled through Alex Kral's low drive in the 85th.

Ceballos made sure of the win in the 89th to lift Madrid to 18 points with Napoli also advancing to the knockout stage, finishing in second place on 10. Braga finished third on four with Union in last place on two points.

"That's the positive part. He played an important game, showing his quality," Ancelotti said of Ceballos. "And Joselu too, he's a great finisher in the box. In the first half we didn't cross much and with a forward like Joselu we have to do it more.

"The players who haven't played as much are taking advantage of their opportunities."