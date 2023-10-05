Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's match vs. Spurs should be replayed after Luis Diaz's goal was incorrectly disallowed.

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Liverpool goal to give his side a hard-fought 2-0 win over the visiting Union St.-Gilloise in their Europa League clash at Anfield on Thursday.

Gravenberch, a deadline day arrival from Bayern Munich, struck in the 44th minute when the midfielder followed up after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris spilled a long-range shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But Liverpool made hard work of their stubborn Belgian opponents and it wasn't until Diogo Jota scored in second-half stoppage time that the victory was secured. The Portuguese forward took advantage of a counter-attack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.

Darwin Núñez missed a glorious chance in the first half when he side-footed wide from close range following a low cross by Mohamed Salah.

With two wins from two, following their opening victory at LASK Linz, Liverpool top Group E with six points. Toulouse, who visit Anfield in three weeks' time, sit two points back in second, with Union third on one point and LASK still to get off the mark.

Reuters contributed to this report.