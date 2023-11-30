- Luis Díaz (12')
- Cody Gakpo (15', 90'+2')
- Mohamed Salah (51' Pen)
Liverpool crush LASK to reach Europa League knockout round
Klopp expects a proper 'European night' vs. LASK
Jurgen Klopp anticipates it will be an atmospheric night at Anfield when Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League.
Liverpool eased into the Europa League round of 16 with a game to spare after an emphatic 4-0 home win over Austria's LASK in Group E on Thursday.
The Premier League side moved on to 12 points and will top the standings after second-placed Toulouse were held to a goalless draw at home by Union Saint Gilloise.
Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after 12 minutes with a header from Joe Gomez's cross and Cody Gapko's tap-in doubled the lead three minutes later.
Mohamed Salah's penalty made it 3-0 early in the second half and Gapko added his second in stoppage time to complete the rout.
Game Information
Anfield
3:00 PM, November 30, 2023
Liverpool, England
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Urs Schnyder
