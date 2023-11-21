Germany overcame the U.S. in a 3-2 thriller in the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. Getty

The United States were knocked out of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia after a late winner saw them lose 3-2 to Germany in the round of 16.

The game was played at a frenetic pace, with Charles Herrmann's 14th-minute free kick putting Germany ahead only for Taha Habroune to equalise just 10 minutes later, with a tidy finish from inside the box. Hermann then turned provider, setting up Max Moerstedt's goal to put his side 2-1 up going into the break.

Germany threatened to extend their lead in the second-half before David Vazquez's 80th minute free kick from a tight angle saw the U.S. level scores for the second time in the game.

Extra-time loomed but substitute Bilal Yalcinkaya broke down the left just moments after coming on and squeezed a shot past goalkeeper Adam Beaudry in the 87th minute to dash American hopes.

Germany, who have never won the U17 World Cup, faces Spain in the quarterfinal on Nov. 24.