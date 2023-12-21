Newly crowned Liga MX champions Club América beat LaLiga title-holders Barcelona 3-2 in a friendly at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Thursday night.

Barcelona, who flew to Dallas on Wednesday night right after a 3-2 win over Almeria in Spain, used an alternate roster in their midweek XI that featured six teenagers, three of whom were making their debuts.

The LaLiga giants found the back of the net early in the game through 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who picked up the ball in the midfield, raced upfield and beat America goalkeeper Angel Malagon to give Barca a 1-0 lead.

Club América quickly responded with a 12th minute equalizer from Colombia-born Mexico international Julian Quiñones. After receiving a pass from United States midfielder Alejandro Zendejas, Quiñones backheeled the ball into the net to level the score.

Despite both sides beginning to slow their pace after taking part in recent matches, Barcelona eventually made it 2-1 with a 28th minute goal from 17-year-old Marc Guiu. Connecting well with full-back and fellow academy product Hector Fort, Guiu found the back of the net after sliding to meet a low cross.

Club America players celebrate after scoring a goal against Barcelona in a friendly in Dallas. Getty Images

Barca took a 2-1 advantage into half-time, but the lead for Xavi Hernandez's side was short-lived.

After Quiñones won a duel with defender Pau Cubarsí in Barcelona's third of the field, the winger just had 19-year-old goalkeeper Ander Astralaga to beat to make it 2-2 shortly after the break.

In a closing half that included a long list of substitutions from both teams, América retook the lead for good with an 82nd minute goal from striker Henry Martín, who came on in the 62nd minute.

Despite a back-and-forth close to the game, and Barcelona's XI being boosted by appearances off the bench from key figures like João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski, América hung on for the win at the final whistle.

Last Sunday, Club América extended their Liga MX record tally of championships to 14 after defeating Tigres 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged final. Las Aguilas will return to play in January with the start of the upcoming 2024 Clausura season.

Barcelona, whose manager Xavi told media on Wednesday that the team was playing the game to help the club with finances, resume LaLiga play in January. Sources told ESPN that Barca was paid €5 million to take part in the friendly.