Craig Burley discusses how Newcastle 2-0 FA Cup win could be the catalyst for Eddie Howe's side after a poor run of results leading into the New Year.

Newcastle United made light work of north-east rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak's double secured a 3-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Second-tier Sunderland might have fancied their chances with Newcastle on a run of five defeats in their last six Premier League games, but were no match for Eddie Howe's side.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

An own goal by Dan Ballard in the 35th minute and Sweden striker Isak's effort following a defensive mistake immediately after the break put Eddie Howe's side in charge.

The first meeting of the sides since 2016 never really threatened any fireworks and while Sunderland did improve to create a few chances, Izak's late penalty after a foul on Anthony Gordon by Ballard sent the away fans into party mode.

In the day's other early ties, minor league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time -- Sam Corne scoring the only goal from the penalty spot.

Championship leaders Leicester City won 3-2 at Millwall while Ipswich Town, who are also targeting a Premier League return, won 3-1 at Wimbledon.