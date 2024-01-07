Paris Saint-Germain trounced sixth-tier side Revel in the French Cup on Sunday with France international Kylian Mbappé leading the way.

Mbappe netted a hat trick to take his French Cup goals tally for PSG to 30, as the Ligue 1 leaders scored at will against the club from the southwest of France in a 9-0 victory.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Cher Ndour also got on the scoresheet for Luis Enrique's side as it eased into the round of 32 of France's annual Cup competition.

The amateur club, which was seen celebrating wildly after being drawn against PSG, was completely overmatched and its sporting director admitted ahead of the match that the team would stay grounded knowing defeat was all but certain.

Next up for PSG is a return to Ligue 1 play against Lens on Jan. 14, at the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis.