Second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola secured Paris Saint-Germain a hard-fought 2-0 win over visitors Real Sociedad in the first-leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

Sociedad, who arrived at the Parc des Princes unbeaten in this year's competition after topping Group D, were arguably the better side until Mbappe fired home a volley after he pounced onto Marquinhos' corner to give PSG the lead in the 58th minute.

Three minutes later, Barcola extended PSG's lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Kylian Mbappe was on target again for PSG. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mbappe's goal was his 10th straight at home in the Champions League, as he became the first player to achieve the feat.

The return leg in Spain is on March 5.