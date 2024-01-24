Stevie Nicol details the issues Barcelona are facing after falling out of the Copa del Rey tournament.

Athletic Club beat Barcelona 4-2 at home to knock them out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as brothers Inaki and Nico Williams struck in extra time in a breathtaking quarterfinal.

The hosts grabbed an early lead with a Gorka Guruzeta strike inside the first minute but Barca hit back with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in the 27th and 32nd minutes.

A towering header from Oihan Sancet in the 49th minute took the game to extra time, when Athletic turned their superiority into goals.

First Inaki Williams fired home a rebound two minutes into added time before the break and Nico Williams secured the win in the last action of the game.