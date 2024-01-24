- Gorka Guruzeta (1')
- Oihan Sancet (49')
- Iñaki Williams (105'+2')
- Nico Williams (120'+1')
- Robert Lewandowski (26')
- Lamine Yamal (32')
Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double
Nicol: Barcelona can't rely solely on talent
Stevie Nicol details the issues Barcelona are facing after falling out of the Copa del Rey tournament.
Athletic Club beat Barcelona 4-2 at home to knock them out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as brothers Inaki and Nico Williams struck in extra time in a breathtaking quarterfinal.
The hosts grabbed an early lead with a Gorka Guruzeta strike inside the first minute but Barca hit back with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in the 27th and 32nd minutes.
A towering header from Oihan Sancet in the 49th minute took the game to extra time, when Athletic turned their superiority into goals.
First Inaki Williams fired home a rebound two minutes into added time before the break and Nico Williams secured the win in the last action of the game.
Game Information
- Referees:
- José María Sánchez Martínez