Memphis Depay's 79th-minute goal gives Atletico Madrid a 1-0 lead over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 on Thursday to book a place in Spain's Copa del Rey semifinals thanks to a goal by Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

The match saw more drama involving video review, after Sevilla had a late penalty for a foul on Erik Lamela waived off following a VAR check at the pitchside monitor by the head referee. The incident came on the heels of several disputed VAR rulings in Real Madrid's win over Almeria in LaLiga.

The home side dominated the first half but failed to score, the best chance coming from a penalty for a foul that Antoine Griezmann failed to convert after slipping.

The French forward had a chance to redeem himself in the second half, but his effort was disallowed for offside in the 60th minute and Atletico had another effort ruled out after a Depay breakaway.

Depay found the net in the 79th when Angel Correa's through ball slipped between Sergio Ramos's legs to secure the win.

Athletic Bilbao reached the semifinals after knocking out Barcelona 4-2, Mallorca eliminated LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 and Real Sociedad made the last four with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.