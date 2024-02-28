Chelsea overcame second-tier Leeds United 3-2 to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals thanks to Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute winning goal on Wednesday, easing pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The London side, struggling in mid-table in the Premier League, lost to Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and the FA Cup is their last realistic chance of silverware.

It was the first time Leeds and Chelsea had met in the FA Cup since the now notorious 1970 final replay, a violent, attritional battle that ended in victory for Chelsea and led to half a century of intense rivalry between the two sets of fans.

There was a strong police presence outside Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Premier League side were shocked in the eighth minute when Leeds took the lead after a defensive mix-up playing out from a goal kick allowed Mateo Joseph to score his first senior goal for the visitors.

Chelsea replied with two goals from flowing moves in the 15th and 37th minutes and fine finishes from Senegal's Nicolas Jackson and Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk.

Leeds, upped the intensity in the second half, as Chelsea slowed down, clearly tiring early after playing 120 minutes on Sunday.

The visitors were rewarded in the 59th minute with a free header from the unmarked Joseph past stranded Robert Sánchez in Chelsea's goal.

Pochettino rested key players at the start but brought on stalwarts Gallagher and Ben Chilwell as well as top scorer Cole Palmer, a trio who had worked hard at Wembley, in the second half.

With extra time looming, Gallagher latched on to a pass from Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández then turned and shot home to take Chelsea into the last eight where they will meet Championship side Leicester City.