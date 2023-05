Vinicius Jr. points out a fan in the Valencia section for racial abuse and Real Madrid's game is halted. (1:00)

Diego Lopez struck in the first half to give Valencia a precious win over Real Madrid on Sunday that moved them further away from the relegation zone in a game marred by racist chanting and a red card for Vinicius Junior.

With three games to go, Valencia are 13th in LaLiga on 40th points, five clear of the relegation spots. Madrid are third on 71 points, 14 behind champions Barcelona, who secured the title last week with four games to spare.

Madrid had nothing to play for after exiting the Champions League following a 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Wednesday in their semifinal, second leg.

Valencia, however, are still fighting to avoid the drop and found the net in the 33rd minute when Lopez scored from close range.

Real played the last few minutes with 10 men after Vinicius was sent off following a scuffle with Valencia players.

The Brazil winger had faced racist chants from fans at the Mestalla, which led to the game being halted for a few minutes in the second half.