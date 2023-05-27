Benfica won their first Portuguese league title in four years after beating Santa Clara 3-0 on Saturday on the final day of the season.

FC Porto finished two points behind in second after beating Guimaraes 3-0. Last year's champions needed last-place Santa Clara to pull off a surprising win at Benfica to have a realistic shot at defending their title.

It was Benfica's record-extending 38th league title and their first since 2019. Since Benfica's last title, Porto had won it twice and Sporting once.