Arsenal's recent solid form took a hit in a 1-0 loss as Aston Villa jumped back in the safety zone of the Premier League standings.

Tuesday's win at Villa Park, coupled with Watford's earlier 4-0 loss to Manchester City, gave the hosts a lifeline for staying in the top flight for next season.

Trezeguet gave Villa the sole goal of the game on a powerful shot into the bottom right corner following Tyrone Mings' corner kick. It remained a nervy night for Villa with Keinan Davis wasting a glorious chance to make it 2-0 and minutes later Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah headed against the inside of the post.

Villa, now in 17th place with 34 points, are ahead of Watford on goal difference going into Sunday's final round of matches. Second-bottom side AFC Bournemouth have 31 points and also remain alive while Norwich City have already been relegated.

The loss also seemingly ensures 10th place Arsenal can only reach the Europa League next season by winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 (stream the FA Cup final in the U.S. on ESPN+).

Arsenal are also guaranteed to have their worst Premier League finish since 1995.

Villa will fight for their fate on Sunday against 16th place West Ham United while Arsenal will play Watford in their respective closing league matches.