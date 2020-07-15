Manchester City were off and running early on Wednesday. Getty

Manchester City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A sixth-minute David Silva goal set Pep Guardiola's men on course and Gabriel Jesus added a second minutes before half-time. David Brooks pulled a goal back for Bournemouth in the 88th minute.

The result gives City, who are cemented in second place, 75 points with two matches left to play. Bournemouth, on 31 points, remain firmly entrenched in the relegation zone in 18th.

City will next Arsenal in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday, before returning to Premier League play against Watford three days later. Bournemouth will play their penultimate at home against Southampton on Saturday.