          2019-20 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          2
          FT
          1
          AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
          • David Silva (6')
          • Gabriel Jesus (39')
          • David Brooks (88')

          Silva, Jesus score as Manchester City beat relegation-threatened Bournemouth

          2:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

          A sixth-minute David Silva goal set Pep Guardiola's men on course and Gabriel Jesus added a second minutes before half-time. David Brooks pulled a goal back for Bournemouth in the 88th minute.

          The result gives City, who are cemented in second place, 75 points with two matches left to play. Bournemouth, on 31 points, remain firmly entrenched in the relegation zone in 18th.

          City will next Arsenal in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday, before returning to Premier League play against Watford three days later. Bournemouth will play their penultimate at home against Southampton on Saturday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 35 +49 93
          2 Manchester City 36 +58 75
          3 Chelsea 36 +15 63
          4 Leicester City 35 +29 59
          5 Manchester United 35 +26 59
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 +11 56
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +11 55
          8 Sheffield United 35 +5 54
          9 Burnley 36 -8 51
          10 Arsenal 35 +7 50
          11 Everton 35 -11 45
          12 Southampton 35 -13 45
          13 Newcastle United 36 -18 43
          14 Crystal Palace 35 -15 42
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -16 36
          16 West Ham United 35 -15 34
          17 Watford 35 -21 34
          18 AFC Bournemouth 36 -25 31
          19 Aston Villa 35 -27 30
          20 Norwich City 36 -42 21