          2019-20 English Premier League
          Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
          1
          FT
          3
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Matt Ritchie (56')
          • Son Heung-Min (27')
          • Harry Kane (60', 90')

          Tottenham's Kane hits 201st club goal in win at Newcastle

          2:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Harry Kane netted his 200th and 201st career goals as Tottenham earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory away at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

          The result meant manager Jose Mourinho, who had taken Chelsea and Manchester United to St James' Park in the past, earned his first-ever win on the ground.

          Spurs started well and Son Heung-Min opened the scoring on 27 minutes. Newcastle's defenders had failed to clear their lines and Giovani Lo Celso set up Son, who fired home at the near post.

          The visitors went into the break head but were pegged back on 56 minutes through Matt Ritchie's ferocious strike on 56 minutes.

          However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Kane headed home from Steven Bergwijn's pinpoint cross.

          The goal was Kane's 200th in club football. The England captain has scored 184 for Tottenham, with the others coming in loan spells at Millwall (9), Leyton Orient (5) and Leicester City (2).

          This was Kane's 350th club appearance and he finished it by adding a second and Spurs' third of the night in the final minute.

          Spurs' win leaves them in seventh place -- four points off the top four with two games remaining -- while Newcastle stay 13th.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 35 +49 93
          2 Manchester City 36 +58 75
          3 Chelsea 36 +15 63
          4 Leicester City 35 +29 59
          5 Manchester United 35 +26 59
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 +11 56
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +11 55
          8 Sheffield United 35 +5 54
          9 Burnley 36 -8 51
          10 Arsenal 35 +7 50
          11 Everton 35 -11 45
          12 Southampton 35 -13 45
          13 Newcastle United 36 -18 43
          14 Crystal Palace 35 -15 42
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -16 36
          16 West Ham United 35 -15 34
          17 Watford 35 -21 34
          18 AFC Bournemouth 36 -25 31
          19 Aston Villa 35 -27 30
          20 Norwich City 36 -42 21