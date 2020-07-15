Harry Kane netted his 200th and 201st career goals as Tottenham earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory away at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The result meant manager Jose Mourinho, who had taken Chelsea and Manchester United to St James' Park in the past, earned his first-ever win on the ground.

Spurs started well and Son Heung-Min opened the scoring on 27 minutes. Newcastle's defenders had failed to clear their lines and Giovani Lo Celso set up Son, who fired home at the near post.

Harry Kane celebrates milestone goal with Tottenham teammates. Getty

The visitors went into the break head but were pegged back on 56 minutes through Matt Ritchie's ferocious strike on 56 minutes.

However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Kane headed home from Steven Bergwijn's pinpoint cross.

The goal was Kane's 200th in club football. The England captain has scored 184 for Tottenham, with the others coming in loan spells at Millwall (9), Leyton Orient (5) and Leicester City (2).

This was Kane's 350th club appearance and he finished it by adding a second and Spurs' third of the night in the final minute.

Spurs' win leaves them in seventh place -- four points off the top four with two games remaining -- while Newcastle stay 13th.