          2019-20 English Premier League
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          0
          FT
          3
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Mason Greenwood (16')
          • Bruno Fernandes (29', 50')

          Bruno Fernandes brace boosts Manchester United's Champions League bid

          5:10 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Bruno Fernandes scored two fine goals as Manchester United won 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

          The result left United fifth on 52 points from 32 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand and ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

          A dominant United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games and celebrated their first league win at Brighton since 1982 after 18-year-old Mason Greenwood fired them ahead with a solo effort in the 16th minute.

          Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who had hit the post with a first-time shot early on, made it 2-0 with a deflected effort in the 29th following a superb build-up.

          United scored a high quality third goal as Nemanja Matic released Greenwood with a searching long ball and the forward delivered an inch-perfect cross for Fernandes to volley home from 10 metres.

          United are next at home to relegation-threatened Bournemouth while Brighton visit bottom team Norwich City on Saturday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
          2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
          3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
          4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
          5 Manchester United 32 +20 52
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
          8 Burnley 32 -9 45
          9 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
          10 Arsenal 31 +2 43
          11 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
          12 Everton 31 -8 41
          13 Southampton 32 -14 40
          14 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -10 33
          16 Watford 32 -20 28
          17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
          18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
          19 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
          20 Norwich City 31 -31 21