          2019-20 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          4
          FT
          0
          Norwich City Norwich City NOR
          • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33', 67')
          • Granit Xhaka (37')
          • Cédric Soares (81')

          Arsenal move to seventh place with easy win over Norwich City

          Olley: Arsenal's margin for error is virtually nil (1:15)

          James Olley stresses the importance of Arsenal winning their home game against Norwich City. (1:15)

          2:54 PM ET
          • Reuters

          A terrible error from goalkeeper Tim Krul gifted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal thumped Norwich City 4-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday, pushing the Canaries ever closer to relegation.

          Krul foolishly attempted to fake a long kick and dribble past the Gabon striker in the 33rd minute, but he nicked the ball off the keeper's foot and rolled it into the net to reach a half-century of goals in the English top flight.

          The Gunners scored a brilliant second four minutes later through Granit Xhaka, and though Norwich started the second half brightly, Aubameyang killed the game off with his second goal in the 67th minute.

          Cedric Soares came off the bench to score his first goal for Arsenal in the 81st minute as the London club climbed to seventh place on 47 points. Norwich remained bottom on 21 points, six behind 17th-placed West Ham United with six games left.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
          2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
          3 Leicester City 32 +29 55
          4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
          5 Manchester United 32 +20 52
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
          7 Arsenal 32 +6 46
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
          9 Burnley 32 -9 45
          10 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
          11 Everton 32 -7 44
          12 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
          13 Newcastle United 32 -10 42
          14 Southampton 32 -14 40
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -10 33
          16 Watford 32 -20 28
          17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
          18 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
          19 AFC Bournemouth 32 -24 27
          20 Norwich City 32 -35 21