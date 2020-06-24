        <
        >
          2019-20 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          4
          FT
          0
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          • Trent Alexander-Arnold (23')
          • Mohamed Salah (44')
          • Fabinho (55')
          • Sadio Mané (69')

          Liverpool one game from Premier League title after beating Crystal Palace

          play
          Klopp: 'Unthinkable' Liverpool are 20 points ahead of Man City (1:40)

          Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have done a lot of things right to enter matchday 31 with their current advantage. (1:40)

          5:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Liverpool moved within one game of the Premier League title after returning to their irrepressible best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0.

          A goalless draw against Everton on Sunday had raised questions about Jurgen Klopp's side following the return of the Premier League earlier this month.

          What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues
          - When can Liverpool win the Premier League?
          - Player ratings: Salah stars in 9/10 showing

          But the Liverpool manager made four changes to the side that struggled in the Merseyside derby, restoring Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum to the starting line-up in the process and he wasn't made to wait long for any doubts to be dismissed.

          Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning 23rd minute free kick beat the visitors' defensive wall and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey before nestling in the top corner to give Liverpool a deserved lead on their way to a 23rd consecutive Anfield win in the Premier League.

          Salah doubled the hosts' advantage in the 44th minute, latching onto Fabinho's lofted through-ball before beating Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt to score past Hennessey from close range.

          Fabinho added a third on 55 minutes with a long-range rocket of a strike from around 30 yards out that left Hennessey no chance.

          Salah turned provider from Liverpool's defensive half for the fourth goal after 69 minutes, an incisive first-time through-ball playing in Sadio Mane to bend a shot into the corner of the net.

          "It was great to win like that and it was a great performance," Salah said postmatch. "All the players are motivated to win the league and we are motivated to play the best football behind closed doors."

          Second-placed Manchester City play on Thursday against Chelsea and should they fail to win Liverpool will be crowned champions of the Premier League.

          Salah added: "I feel great and since I came here I said I wanted to win the Premier League. We haven't won for a long time. Last year we did great but we didn't win it."

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
          2 Manchester City 30 +45 63
          3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
          4 Chelsea 30 +13 51
          5 Manchester United 31 +17 49
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +10 49
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
          8 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
          9 Crystal Palace 31 -8 42
          10 Everton 31 -8 41
          11 Arsenal 30 0 40
          12 Burnley 30 -11 39
          13 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
          14 Southampton 30 -14 37
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
          16 Watford 30 -17 28
          17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
          18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
          19 Aston Villa 31 -23 27
          20 Norwich City 31 -31 21