Raul Jimenez broke his own single-season record for most goals scored by a Mexican player in Wolves' 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

Adama Traore came off the bench to help inspire Wolves in the match -- which represented a significant result at both ends of the Premier League table.

The quicksilver Spanish winger was perhaps surprisingly left on the bench for 64 minutes but his introduction enlivened an otherwise humdrum encounter at an empty London Stadium.

Traore's surging run and sublime cross was perfect for Jimenez to head powerfully home in the 73rd minute.

The goal gave the Mexico international 14 for the season, one more than he scored in the 2018-19 campaign. He is still well off the all-time record for Mexicans in the league, however. That mark stands with Javier Hernandez who scored 53. Jimenez has just 27 for his Prem career.

Traore was then involved again in the move which ended with fellow substitute Pedro Neto firing home a sensational left-footed volley to seal the win that lifted Wolves into sixth place, level on 46 points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

Defeat for West Ham, their fourth in their last five Premier League games, left them in 17th spot, ahead of Bournemouth, who play Crystal Palace later on Saturday, on goal difference.

