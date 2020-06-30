Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played to a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night in a match that saw three penalties converted and an own goal make up the final scoreline.

The game saw Lionel Messi net his 700th career goal for Barcelona and Argentina, but the result means more dropped points for La Liga's defending champions as they are one behind first-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand against Getafe on Thursday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Messi joins Ronaldo, Pele, Puskas, Romario in 700-goal club

The two sides traded goals inside the opening 20 minutes with a Messi corner kick finding its way into the back of the net off the leg of Diego Costa for an own goal.

Minutes later, Saul Niguez levelled from the penalty spot after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was adjudged to have left his line early by VAR on his initial save from Costa's effort.