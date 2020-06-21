Frank Leboeuf and Gab Marcotti question if there was a handball in the buildup to Real Madrid's winning goal. (1:58)

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga via head-to-head record on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad to go ahead of Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane handed James Rodriguez a rare start, with Real Madrid knowing a victory would put them ahead of their Catalan rivals, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday.

However, the visitors were frustrated in the opening half as sixth-placed Real Sociedad showed plenty of fight against the Madrid giants in a goalless first half.

Vinicius Junior, who was handed a start by Zidane on the night, drew a foul in the penalty area early in the second half and Sergio Ramos stepped up to convert the spot kick to give Real the lead and become the highest scoring defender in La Liga history with 68 goals.