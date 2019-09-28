Barcelona continued their recovery from a poor start to the season with a 2-0 win at Getafe thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo.

Barca, who only won two of their first five La Liga games of the campaign, have now recorded consecutive victories despite being without injured trio Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

Suarez opened the scoring in the 41st minute in unlikely circumstances with the assist coming from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

And Ernesto Valverde's side made sure of the points four minutes after the break when Junior scored from close range.