Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Vinicius ended a goal drought which had dragged on since February with a deflected effort in the first half from the edge of the box.

Zinedine Zidane started a heavily rotated XI with Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois all on the bench, and the hosts went close twice inside of 20 minutes with Luka Jovic firing over the crossbar from close range and Toni Kroos just missing a golazo from distance soon after.

Osasuna had their chances, but Real Madrid were the first to score on 35 minutes when Vinicius Jr. picked up a pass from Kross, cut to his right and fired an unstoppable shot past Ruben to give his team a 1-0 lead at the break.

Jovic made a mess of a clear-cut chance to double Madrid's lead just after the break, somehow flashing his shot over the bar for a second time after Lucas Vazquez had set him up with a one-on-one against Ruben.

The Serbian looked to have made amends just before the hour mark, slotting home from another Vazquez assist, but Jovic, still in search of his first goal since joining Los Blancos, was adjudged to be slightly offside on the play after video review and the goal was waved off.

Rodrygo, the summer arrival from Santos, finally gave Real their second, settling a long ball over the top of the Osasuna defence with a sublime first touch and racing into the penalty area to slot home a far post shot for the 2-0 lead.

Real Madrid climbed to the top of the standings with 14 points from six games, one point and one place ahead of Atletico Madrid, whom they face on Saturday in the derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We're really pleased with the result, the work we put in and for the win," said Real winger Vazquez.

"I'm really happy for (Vinicius), he's a great lad, he works hard and I'm super happy for him."