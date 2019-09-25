Manchester United advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their 5-3 victory on penalties over third-tier Rochdale. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:48)

Manchester United's current malaise was laid bare as they struggled past third-tier Rochdale 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, showing nine changes from the one that lost at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, laboured against their League One opponents before taking the lead through Mason Greenwood in the 68th minute.

Sixteen-year-old Luke Matheson equalised eight minutes later, however, to send the tie into a shootout.

Sergio Romero saved a spot kick from Jimmy Keohane and United hit all of their attempts before Daniel James hit the clincher to send his team into the Carabao Cup fourth round and a matchup against Chelsea.