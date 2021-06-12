        <
          2020 European Championship, Group Stage
          Wales Wales WAL
          1
          FT
          1
          Switzerland Switzerland SUI
          • Kieffer Moore (74')
          • Breel Embolo (49')

          Euro 2020: Wales luck out with Kieffer Moore goal in Switzerland draw to open

          11:01 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Wales striker Kieffer Moore snatched his side a point with a powerful header in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

          Switzerland's Breel Embolo opened the scoring in Azerbaijan with a header from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner shortly after the restart.

          The Swiss striker could have created a second minutes later when right-back Kevin Mbabu fired wide from his lay off.

          Moore levelled on 74 minutes with a powerful header past Yann Sommer following an effective short corner routine.

          Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic thought he had netted an 85th-minute winner but VAR ruled it out for offside.

          Elsewhere in Group A, Italy kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 3-0 win against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday.

          Wales next face Turkey in Baku on Wednesday, while Switzerland take on Italy in Rome hours later.