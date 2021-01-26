Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe both scored for Arsenal. Getty

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 and climb above them in the Premier League.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette completed the turnaround after Stuart Armstrong had put the hosts ahead with a fine effort from a corner in the third minute.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The victory continued Arsenal's recent resurgence. The Gunners failed to win in five Premier League games before Christmas but have now won five in a row to climb to eighth in the standings.

Pepe levelled proceedings with a close-range finish after being played through by Granit Xhaka's well-weighted through-ball.

Saka nudged the visitors in front on 39 minutes when Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy rushed out of his goal but was rounded by the Arsenal man who shot into an empty net.

And Saka then set up Lacazette to give Arsenal a two-goal cushion in the 72nd minute with a close-range tap-in.