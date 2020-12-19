Craig Burley feels Manchester City need to string results together to avoid falling too far behind Liverpool. (1:27)

Raheem Sterling's 16th minute goal was the only difference between Manchester City and Southampton as Pep Guardiola's side won 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The result means Southampton stay a point ahead of City in fourth but the Etihad club have a game in hand.

Sterling's 16th minute shot came after some lovely work up play by his City teammates.

Ederson kicked a long ball down the pitch which was picked up by Bernardo Silva who exchanged passes with Kevin De Bruyne until he slipped a ball into Sterling in the box who hit it with his first touch.

"It was a tough game, they've been doing really well in recent weeks. The message today was to show passion. Show aggression and I think we've done that," Sterling said after the game.

"You've got to concede as few as possible. We've done that, we've just got to score a few more at the other end."

Southampton were the better side for the rest of the half but failed to convert any of their chances into goals.

There were calls for a penalty from the home side's bench when Danny Ings was the recipient of what looked like a high kick from Ruben Dias.

However, both referee Mike Dean and VAR judged there to be no foul play.

Both sides threatened in the second half with one of the best chances falling to Ilkay Gundogan on 78 minutes. Alex McCarthy did just enough to get his fingertips to the ball to flick the 20 yard shot over the bar.