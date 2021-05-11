        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Levante Levante LEV
          3
          FT
          3
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          • Gonzalo Melero (57')
          • José Luis Morales (59')
          • Sergio León (83')
          • Lionel Messi (25')
          • Pedri (34')
          • Ousmane Dembélé (64')

          Barcelona's La Liga hopes suffer blow with draw at Levante

          5:59 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Barcelona squandered a golden opportunity to go top in La Liga with a 3-3 draw at Levante on Tuesday.

          Lionel Messi, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele all scored for the Blaugrana, but second-half strikes from Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales, and a late Sergio Leon goal ensured a disappointing night for Ronald Koeman's men at the Ciutat de Valencia.

          The result gives Ronald Koeman's men 76 points from 36 matches, one point behind leaders Atletico and a point in front of Real Madrid who both have a game in hand.

          Messi opened the scoring on 25 minutes, extending his La Liga best tally to 29 on the season with a fine side-volley from a cross before Pedri doubled the lead in the 34th.

          Melero and Morales struck two minutes apart in the second half but Dembele looked to have given Barca the lead for good on 64 minutes. However, Leon played the hero seven minutes from time with a sliding poke in of a Tono cross at the near post.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 35 +39 77
          2 Barcelona 36 +47 76
          3 Real Madrid 35 +34 75
          4 Sevilla FC 35 +22 71
          5 Real Sociedad 35 +18 56
          6 Real Betis 35 -2 54
          7 Villarreal 35 +11 52
          8 Celta Vigo 35 -3 47
          9 Athletic Bilbao 35 +8 46
          10 Granada 35 -13 45
          11 Osasuna 36 -9 44
          12 Cádiz 36 -20 43
          13 Levante 36 -10 40
          14 Valencia 35 -5 39
          15 Alavés 36 -22 35
          16 Getafe 35 -15 34
          17 Real Valladolid 35 -17 31
          18 Huesca 35 -19 30
          19 Elche 36 -25 30
          20 Eibar 35 -19 29