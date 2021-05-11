Barcelona squandered a golden opportunity to go top in La Liga with a 3-3 draw at Levante on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele all scored for the Blaugrana, but second-half strikes from Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales, and a late Sergio Leon goal ensured a disappointing night for Ronald Koeman's men at the Ciutat de Valencia.

The result gives Ronald Koeman's men 76 points from 36 matches, one point behind leaders Atletico and a point in front of Real Madrid who both have a game in hand.

Messi opened the scoring on 25 minutes, extending his La Liga best tally to 29 on the season with a fine side-volley from a cross before Pedri doubled the lead in the 34th.

Melero and Morales struck two minutes apart in the second half but Dembele looked to have given Barca the lead for good on 64 minutes. However, Leon played the hero seven minutes from time with a sliding poke in of a Tono cross at the near post.