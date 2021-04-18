        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Getafe Getafe GET
          0
          FT
          0
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD

          Real Madrid fail to keep pace with Atleti after draw with Getafe

          Is this the end of Real Madrid's title challenge? (1:26)

          ESPN FC's Julien Laurens highlights Real Madrid's squad issues after a 0-0 draw vs. Getafe. (1:26)

          4:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A heavily depleted Real Madrid side scraped a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday in La Liga to fall three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

          Real beat Barcelona 2-1 last week and overcame Liverpool in midweek to reach the Champions League semifinals but were crippled by the absence of nine players due to either injury, suspension or COVID-19 positives.

          Forward Mariano had an early goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review but Getafe had far more and far better opportunities, hitting the woodwork in the first half and being thwarted by two fine saves from Thibaut Courtois in the second.

          The draw interrupted a run of four straight league wins for Zinedine Zidane's side and left them second on 67 points after 31 games, three behind leaders Atletico who thrashed Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 31 +37 70
          2 Real Madrid 31 +29 67
          3 Barcelona 30 +43 65
          4 Sevilla FC 31 +21 64
          5 Villarreal 31 +14 49
          6 Real Betis 31 -3 48
          7 Real Sociedad 31 +15 47
          8 Granada 30 -14 39
          9 Levante 31 -6 38
          10 Celta Vigo 31 -7 38
          11 Athletic Bilbao 30 +6 37
          12 Osasuna 31 -9 37
          13 Cádiz 31 -18 36
          14 Valencia 31 -5 35
          15 Getafe 31 -12 31
          16 Alavés 31 -22 27
          17 Huesca 31 -15 27
          18 Real Valladolid 30 -14 27
          19 Elche 31 -21 26
          20 Eibar 31 -19 23