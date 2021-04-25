        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Villarreal Villarreal VILL
          1
          FT
          2
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          • Samuel Chukwueze (26')
          • Manu Trigueros (65')
          • Antoine Griezmann (28', 35')

          Griezmann double hands Barcelona comeback win vs. Villarreal

          12:10 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 in their La Liga clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

          After Real Madrid dropped points against Real Betis, Barca knew they could move level with their Clasico rivals in second place with a game in hand should they pick up all three points. A win would also put pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid who face Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

          But Barca were behind after 26 minutes after they committed too many men forward and were caught out when Pau Torres' superb pass was latched onto by Samuel Chukwueze. The Nigeria international rounded goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen before finishing off from a tight angle.

          Unai Emery's side were ahead for just two minutes as Griezmann found the back of the net after being picked out by Oscar Mingueza.

          The ex-Atletico forward got his second to complete the turnaround on 35 minutes as he latched on to an awful backpass by on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth and hit a first-time effort past goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

          Villarreal's task was made much harder on 65 minutes as Manu Trigueros was red carded for an over-the-ball foul on Lionel Messi.

          Despite being down to 10 men, Villarreal continued to press and Barca were hanging on at the end.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 32 +39 73
          2 Real Madrid 33 +32 71
          3 Barcelona 32 +47 71
          4 Sevilla FC 32 +22 67
          5 Real Sociedad 32 +16 50
          6 Real Betis 33 -3 50
          7 Villarreal 33 +12 49
          8 Granada 31 -11 42
          9 Osasuna 32 -7 40
          10 Athletic Bilbao 31 +6 38
          11 Celta Vigo 32 -8 38
          12 Levante 33 -8 38
          13 Cádiz 33 -21 37
          14 Valencia 33 -7 36
          15 Getafe 33 -13 34
          16 Alavés 33 -21 31
          17 Elche 33 -20 30
          18 Real Valladolid 32 -14 29
          19 Huesca 33 -19 27
          20 Eibar 32 -22 23