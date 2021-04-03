Goals in each half from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eibar on Saturday, which keeps them on the tails of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Madrid saw two goals ruled out with Asensio's 36th-minute strike disallowed for offside before the Spain international did open the scoring with a lovely finish just five minutes later after he was played in by Casemiro.

Marco Asensio celebrates with Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez after scoring. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Casemiro then saw his effort ruled out for offside on 71 minutes, but Benzema's close-range header two minutes later did count.

The win temporarily lifts Zinedine Zidane's side to second with Barcelona facing Valladolid on Monday and Atletico travelling to Sevilla for a tough-looking test on Sunday.