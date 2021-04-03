        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          2
          FT
          0
          Eibar Eibar EIB
          • Marco Asensio (41')
          • Karim Benzema (73')

          Asensio, Benzema goals earn Real Madrid win to close gap on Atletico

          12:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Goals in each half from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eibar on Saturday, which keeps them on the tails of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

          Madrid saw two goals ruled out with Asensio's 36th-minute strike disallowed for offside before the Spain international did open the scoring with a lovely finish just five minutes later after he was played in by Casemiro.

          Casemiro then saw his effort ruled out for offside on 71 minutes, but Benzema's close-range header two minutes later did count.

          The win temporarily lifts Zinedine Zidane's side to second with Barcelona facing Valladolid on Monday and Atletico travelling to Sevilla for a tough-looking test on Sunday.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 28 +33 66
          2 Real Madrid 29 +28 63
          3 Barcelona 28 +43 62
          4 Sevilla FC 28 +18 55
          5 Villarreal 29 +11 46
          6 Real Sociedad 28 +16 45
          7 Real Betis 28 -3 45
          8 Granada 29 -15 36
          9 Athletic Bilbao 28 +6 35
          10 Levante 29 -3 35
          11 Celta Vigo 28 -8 34
          12 Valencia 28 -4 33
          13 Osasuna 28 -12 30
          14 Getafe 28 -11 29
          15 Cádiz 28 -20 29
          16 Real Valladolid 28 -12 27
          17 Elche 28 -17 25
          18 Huesca 29 -16 24
          19 Eibar 29 -13 23
          20 Alavés 28 -21 23